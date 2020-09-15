Advertisement

Man struck in hit-and-run was handing out Nation of Islam literature

Flint Township Police are actively searching for the two vehicles involved. The man struck remains in critical condition.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/15/2020) - “He’s actually one of the most loved people in our group around here. He’s been known by everybody,” Jalil Carter said of his longtime friend Roy Muhammad.

Muhammad is fighting for his life at a mid-Michigan hospital after being hit by a car Sunday.

Flint Township Police shared images of two vehicles, one of them believed to have hit the 64-year-old before speeding off.

It happened on Ballenger Highway, just south of Flushing Road.

Muhammad is a member of Flint`s Nation of Islam. Carter said he was in the road distributing literature when the cars hit him.

The group distributes newspapers every week at the intersection. It’s something they’ve done for decades. Jalil said Muhammad is the first participant injured ever.

“You really could go throughout the City of Flint and not find one person that would have something negative to say about Roy Muhammad,” he said.

The 64-year-old is called the “Dean of the Nation of Islam” in Flint. Jalil Carter met Muhammad 17 years ago.

The father of three is currently at Hurley Medical Center in critical condition.

Flint Township Police said just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a black Chrysler 300 and a gray Chevy Malibu were speeding down Ballenger Highway near Flushing Road. The Chrysler struck Muhammad. Neither car stopped.

“The light was red when Roy was out in the streets; but the cars were going so fast, when it turned green he didn’t have time to get out of the street,” Carter explained.

Carter said Muhammad is dealing with a head injury, broken ribs, a broken femur, displaced hips, torn ligaments and possibly a cracked windpipe.

It’s not clear if the cars were racing or engaged in a road rage situation, Flint Township Police need your help identifying the drivers believed responsible.

“You know, if the community would like to pray for him, prayers do work,” Carter said. “I’m praying that justice is served and that Roy receives a clean bill of health.”

If you have any information about the crash, have seen the vehicles or know the drivers, you’re urged to call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.

