Advertisement

NAACP Saginaw Chapter President believes important step taken with charges against former officer

The investigation was handed over to the State Attorney General’s office from the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office.
(WJRT)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -It’s no secret that the relationship between communities of color and law enforcement are at often times strained and filled with mistrust--. But some believe Tuesday’s announcement from the state Attorney General is a small step towards building a better and stronger one here in Saginaw.

“I think it starts with what we are talking about now. Where there is inappropriate action taken. Those who are in leadership in law enforcement have to take the appropriate steps to demonstrate to the community that kind of behavior will destroy the trust,” said NAACP Saginaw Chapter President, Terry Pruitt.

It was an incident that sparked outrage from many in the community, the alleged assault of a Black woman by the now former Saginaw Police officer Adam Collier-- while in his custody. 6 days after the July 11th incident--NAACP Saginaw Chapter President Terry Pruitt stood by Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth as he announced the firing of officer Collier.

“People have to understand, that in the minds of many of us, this was the right decision by the State Attorney General,” Pruitt said.

The investigation was handed over to the State Attorney General’s office from the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office.

Pruitt believes it was the right call for everyone involved.

“The action of the chief in a very short period of time to terminate the officer and then the referral to the Attorney General in a reasonable period of time has come back with a decision. I think that should instill a little bit confidence in people that we can begin to bridge the gap,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man struck in hit-and-run was handing out Nation of Islam literature

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Flint Township Police are actively searching for the two vehicles involved. The man struck remains in critical condition.

Law

AG Nessel announces charges against two officers, one a former Saginaw Police officer

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Collier was fired from his position with the Saginaw Police 6 days later.

Coronavirus

Outdoor visits now permitted at nursing homes, long term care facilities in MI

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Outdoor visitation is now permitted at nursing homes and long term care facilities in Michigan, beginning Tuesday; however, only if strict COVID-19 health and safety guidelines are followed.

News

St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint prepares for drive-thru community baby shower

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Relieving stress on new moms, that’s the goal of the St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint.Wednesday, Sep. 16 is their 4th Annual Mom’s Baby Shower. Although this year’s event looks a little different because of COVID-19, the giving back to moms in need stays the same.

Latest News

Crime

Flint Police investigate deadly overnight shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Sports

MHSAA having trouble finding referees for high school sports

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
MHSAA spokesman says referee numbers are down 25%

News

Some mid-Michigan residents receive multiple absentee ballot applications

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Some mid-Michigan voters are receiving multiple ballot applications ahead of the 2020 election.

News

Some mid-Michigan residents receiving multiple absentee ballots

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
This is a recurring recording of the first half hour of ABC12 First at Four.

News

MDHHS set to battle EEE with aerial treatment in 10 counties

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Regan Blissett
Michigan Department of Health and Human services plans on aerial treament to prevent EEE cases from increasing. 22 horses in 10 counties have tested positive and have died from the disease.

State

Starting today, State of Michigan will post school outbreak information with school names and case numbers

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
By Michael Nafso
Starting today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will begin reporting outbreak information by school building. The department says they’ll do this in an effort to provide information about COVID-19 in Michigan schools in an accurate and timely fashion.