NAACP Saginaw Chapter President believes important step taken with charges against former officer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -It’s no secret that the relationship between communities of color and law enforcement are at often times strained and filled with mistrust--. But some believe Tuesday’s announcement from the state Attorney General is a small step towards building a better and stronger one here in Saginaw.

“I think it starts with what we are talking about now. Where there is inappropriate action taken. Those who are in leadership in law enforcement have to take the appropriate steps to demonstrate to the community that kind of behavior will destroy the trust,” said NAACP Saginaw Chapter President, Terry Pruitt.

It was an incident that sparked outrage from many in the community, the alleged assault of a Black woman by the now former Saginaw Police officer Adam Collier-- while in his custody. 6 days after the July 11th incident--NAACP Saginaw Chapter President Terry Pruitt stood by Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth as he announced the firing of officer Collier.

“People have to understand, that in the minds of many of us, this was the right decision by the State Attorney General,” Pruitt said.

The investigation was handed over to the State Attorney General’s office from the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office.

Pruitt believes it was the right call for everyone involved.

“The action of the chief in a very short period of time to terminate the officer and then the referral to the Attorney General in a reasonable period of time has come back with a decision. I think that should instill a little bit confidence in people that we can begin to bridge the gap,” he said.

