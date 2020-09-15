Advertisement

Police: Man shot and killed unarmed Flint couple as they ran from him

Flint’s Police Chief said the suspected shooter was dating the mother of the woman he’s accused of shooting.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/15/2020) - The search for a man suspected of killing two people in Flint has expanded across the country.

Flint Police believe a 48-year-old man shot and killed a couple just after midnight this morning.

The 28-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend, both of Flint, were found on Ballenger Highway, near Beecher Road.

Chief Terence Green said the woman’s mother was dating the 48-year-old person of interest.

She is cooperating with investigators.

It’s not clear why the couple went to the man’s home on Ballenger Highway last night, how long they were there or what type of interaction, if any, happened between them.

But, Chief Green believes the man shot and killed them while the two were running away from him.

The suspected shooter has not been caught.

It appears he may be several hundred miles outside of Michigan.

ABC12′s sister station in Lawton, Oklahoma shared this radio traffic heard over their police scanners Tuesday: “All units be on the lookout for a double homicide suspect from Flint, Michigan. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.”

The dispatcher also stated he may have been last seen in Arkansas.

“Two young people, just another incident of senseless violence. They were unarmed, appear to be unarmed,” Chief Green said. “There’s no good reason behind it, it’s just senseless violence and it’s becoming a theme. And it’s -- basically the community’s sick and tired of it.”

Chief Green said getting illegal guns off the street is a priority.

A special investigative unit has been created to tackle that, plus the City will have a gun buyback soon.

“Any illegal firearm we seize, I consider it a life saved,” he added.

If you have any information about the 48-year-old’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.

