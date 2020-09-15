St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint prepares for drive-thru community baby shower

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/15/2020)

Relieving stress on new moms, that’s the goal of the St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint.

Wednesday, Sep. 16 is their 4th Annual Mom’s Baby Shower.

Although this year’s event looks a little different because of COVID-19, the giving back to moms in need stays the same.

While bringing a baby into this world is a blessing, it also brings hardships. St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint is ready to offer their hand for mothers who need it the most.

“So many of them tell us that if we did not help them with the shower, they would have nothing for their infant,” said Sister Carol Weber.

A community baby shower for all expecting moms and new moms with babies 6 months and younger to make life a little easier for them and their child. This year it’s a drive-through shower from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where moms will go through several stations where they will receive a free breakfast, bags of clothes and necessities, educational packets, while being able to select one large item like a crib, pack and plays, strollers, and more.

They’ve collected all year for this but they could use more volunteers.

“We would love more volunteers because everything has to be put into cars we need a lot of people to help with that. I know that a lot of times people want to help but they don’t know what to do. This is a good way to help little children,” said Sister Carol Weber.

If you can’t volunteer, they could use more baby items to donate like cribs, rocking chairs, pack and plays, and strollers.

They are ready to help 100 moms tomorrow but people need to register by calling (810)-239-8710.

“If anyone exceeds that number, we will help you. We will help you with everything that the first hundred get,” said Sister Carol Weber.

It’s a baby shower to remember for Sister Webber and moms alike.

“It’s a powerful experience to be here and just watch the moms in our regular baby shower. Most of them went out crying because they were so overwhelmed by everything that they had for their baby,” said Sister Carol Weber.

