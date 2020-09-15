Advertisement

St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint prepares for drive-thru community baby shower

By Regan Blissett
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/15/2020)

Relieving stress on new moms, that’s the goal of the St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint.

Wednesday, Sep. 16 is their 4th Annual Mom’s Baby Shower.

Although this year’s event looks a little different because of COVID-19, the giving back to moms in need stays the same.

While bringing a baby into this world is a blessing, it also brings hardships. St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint is ready to offer their hand for mothers who need it the most.

“So many of them tell us that if we did not help them with the shower, they would have nothing for their infant,” said Sister Carol Weber.

A community baby shower for all expecting moms and new moms with babies 6 months and younger to make life a little easier for them and their child. This year it’s a drive-through shower from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where moms will go through several stations where they will receive a free breakfast, bags of clothes and necessities, educational packets, while being able to select one large item like a crib, pack and plays, strollers, and more.

They’ve collected all year for this but they could use more volunteers.

“We would love more volunteers because everything has to be put into cars we need a lot of people to help with that. I know that a lot of times people want to help but they don’t know what to do. This is a good way to help little children,” said Sister Carol Weber.

If you can’t volunteer, they could use more baby items to donate like cribs, rocking chairs, pack and plays, and strollers.

They are ready to help 100 moms tomorrow but people need to register by calling (810)-239-8710.

“If anyone exceeds that number, we will help you. We will help you with everything that the first hundred get,” said Sister Carol Weber.

It’s a baby shower to remember for Sister Webber and moms alike.

“It’s a powerful experience to be here and just watch the moms in our regular baby shower. Most of them went out crying because they were so overwhelmed by everything that they had for their baby,” said Sister Carol Weber.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man struck in hit-and-run was handing out Nation of Islam literature

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Flint Township Police are actively searching for the two vehicles involved. The man struck remains in critical condition.

Law

AG Nessel announces charges against two officers, one a former Saginaw Police officer

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Collier was fired from his position with the Saginaw Police 6 days later.

Coronavirus

Outdoor visits now permitted at nursing homes, long term care facilities in MI

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Outdoor visitation is now permitted at nursing homes and long term care facilities in Michigan, beginning Tuesday; however, only if strict COVID-19 health and safety guidelines are followed.

Investigation

NAACP Saginaw Chapter President believes important step taken with charges against former officer

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The investigation was handed over to the State Attorney General’s office from the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office.

Latest News

Crime

Flint Police investigate deadly overnight shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Sports

MHSAA having trouble finding referees for high school sports

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
MHSAA spokesman says referee numbers are down 25%

News

Some mid-Michigan residents receive multiple absentee ballot applications

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Some mid-Michigan voters are receiving multiple ballot applications ahead of the 2020 election.

News

Some mid-Michigan residents receiving multiple absentee ballots

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
This is a recurring recording of the first half hour of ABC12 First at Four.

News

MDHHS set to battle EEE with aerial treatment in 10 counties

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Regan Blissett
Michigan Department of Health and Human services plans on aerial treament to prevent EEE cases from increasing. 22 horses in 10 counties have tested positive and have died from the disease.

State

Starting today, State of Michigan will post school outbreak information with school names and case numbers

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
By Michael Nafso
Starting today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will begin reporting outbreak information by school building. The department says they’ll do this in an effort to provide information about COVID-19 in Michigan schools in an accurate and timely fashion.