Advertisement

American Red Cross in dire need of volunteers following hurricanes, wildfires

With over 40 disaster operations open nationwide, the American Red Cross is in dire need of volunteers
With over 40 disaster operations open nationwide, the American Red Cross is in dire need of volunteers(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID MICHIGAN (WJRT) - With over 40 disaster operations open nationwide, the American Red Cross is in dire need of volunteers.

“I’m going to hurricane Laura to help out with the recovery efforts there. We still have over 10,000 individuals that are in hotels that haven’t been able to make it back to their homes yet,” said East Central Bay Region Executive Director Amy Meister.

The gulf coast specifically has been battered by hurricane Laura Laura last month, leaving catastrophic flooding and dozens dead and thousands displaced.

Now, hurricane Sally is wreaking havoc along the Alabama and Florida coasts.

“We don’t know the damage that that’s going to cause yet, and then there’s the wildfires. So right now, we need individuals who are able to to contact us and let us know if they’re willing to deploy,” Meister said.

But volunteers must go through online training first, which according to the Red Cross is being fast tracked because of the needed urgency.

“It could take up to a week or two weeks, based on how quickly they go through, but in an ideal situation the short answer is 4-5 days,” said Perry Rech, Director of Communications Michigan Region American Red Cross.

That training will focus on managing and dealing with people following a disaster.

Right now, there is a need for disaster shelter workers and not just along the gulf coast but out west where wildfires continue to burn.

“If they need food, take care of their basic necessities, do they need medicine, do they need eyeglasses things like that, so we need individuals that will help in instances like that,” Meister added.

Deployments for volunteers will be for two week periods.

To learn more about how to volunteer, click here: https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Mom asks for help finding ex-fiancé wanted in killing of young Flint couple

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
48-year-old Michael Mayfield is a person of interest in the double homicide of his ex-fiancée’s daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend. He remains on the run from police.

Home

Bay City Schools Board of Education approve staff layoffs.

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Some positions are gone permanently due to declining enrollment.

Breaking News

Burton police on guard after credible threat at GM plant

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Angie Hendershot
A threat of gun violence at the GM plant in Burton has police manning entrances and exits to keep watch late into Tuesday night.

Coronavirus

MSU student living off campus hopeful others will practice safe measures, adhere to quarantining

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Just two days after Michigan State University strongly recommended local students quarantine following a spike in COVID-19 cases, a mandatory order from the Ingham County Health Department that all sorority and fraternity houses self-quarantine until Sep. 28.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Man shot and killed unarmed Flint couple as they ran from him

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Flint’s Police Chief said the suspected shooter was dating the mother of the woman he’s accused of shooting.

Crime

Man struck in hit-and-run was handing out Nation of Islam literature

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Flint Township Police are actively searching for the two vehicles involved. The man struck remains in critical condition.

Law

AG Nessel announces charges against two officers, one a former Saginaw Police officer

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Collier was fired from his position with the Saginaw Police 6 days later.

Coronavirus

Outdoor visits now permitted at nursing homes, long term care facilities in MI

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Outdoor visitation is now permitted at nursing homes and long term care facilities in Michigan, beginning Tuesday; however, only if strict COVID-19 health and safety guidelines are followed.

Investigation

NAACP Saginaw Chapter President believes important step taken with charges against former officer

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The investigation was handed over to the State Attorney General’s office from the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office.

News

St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint prepares for drive-thru community baby shower

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Relieving stress on new moms, that’s the goal of the St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint.Wednesday, Sep. 16 is their 4th Annual Mom’s Baby Shower. Although this year’s event looks a little different because of COVID-19, the giving back to moms in need stays the same.