Bay City Schools Board of Education approve staff layoffs.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -The Bay City Public School Board approved a resolution during the Monday meeting to allow for the layoffs of more than a dozen staff members.

“We have students at home doing virtual education, we have some students doing remote education, which means they are in their traditional classroom structure but they are doing some interaction with their teacher, we have a small amount of students that are physically on campus going to school. But the best scenario is to have all of our students back on campus,” said Bay City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Steve Bigelow.

But until that happens, Bigelow said the district will need fewer employees.

'"What we did have was several employees that were laid off temporarily basically. Bus drivers, that’s a perfect example on there. There is just no routes for them to drive right now," he said.

Bigelow said they have maintained some bus drivers in the district to do some transporting.

“And we are trying to redeploy people where we can,” he said.

But some positions are gone permanently due to declining enrollment.

“It’s not due to COVID. I want to make sure people know that,” Bigelow said.

The layoffs would begin at the end of the week.

