Big 10 football to resume in October

There will be an eight-game schedule
Big Ten football returns
Big Ten football returns
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Associated Press (WJRT) - Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all. Less than five weeks after the conference announced it would push football and other fall sports to spring because of the pandemic, the conference changed course.

The Big Ten plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 24 with an eight-game schedule for each team. The Big Ten says its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to restart sports. Back in August, the conference voted to postpone fall sports.

