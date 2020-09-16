Burton police on guard after credible threat at GM plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/15/2020)- A threat of gun violence at the GM plant in Burton has police manning entrances and exits to keep watch late into Tuesday night.

Burton Police Chief Brian Ross called the threat credible and says it was made by an employee at the ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts processing center.

General Motors called police about the threat involving a gun at 9:30 Tuesday morning and Burton officers were on-site ever since.

Ross says the employee who made the threat did not show up to work today.

The facility near the intersection of Genesee and Davison Roads employs over 800 hourly and salaried employees.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.