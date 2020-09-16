Advertisement

Burton police on guard after credible threat at GM plant

Employee made the threat and did not show up to work
Employee threat has police guarding the plant.
Employee threat has police guarding the plant.(WJRT)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/15/2020)- A threat of gun violence at the GM plant in Burton has police manning entrances and exits to keep watch late into Tuesday night.

Burton Police Chief Brian Ross called the threat credible and says it was made by an employee at the ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts processing center.

General Motors called police about the threat involving a gun at 9:30 Tuesday morning and Burton officers were on-site ever since.

Ross says the employee who made the threat did not show up to work today.

The facility near the intersection of Genesee and Davison Roads employs over 800 hourly and salaried employees.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

MSU student living off campus hopeful others will practice safe measures, adhere to quarantining

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Just two days after Michigan State University strongly recommended local students quarantine following a spike in COVID-19 cases, a mandatory order from the Ingham County Health Department that all sorority and fraternity houses self-quarantine until Sep. 28.

Crime

Police: Man shot and killed unarmed Flint couple as they ran from him

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Flint’s Police Chief said the suspected shooter was dating the mother of the woman he’s accused of shooting.

Crime

Man struck in hit-and-run was handing out Nation of Islam literature

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Flint Township Police are actively searching for the two vehicles involved. The man struck remains in critical condition.

Law

AG Nessel announces charges against two officers, one a former Saginaw Police officer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Collier was fired from his position with the Saginaw Police 6 days later.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Outdoor visits now permitted at nursing homes, long term care facilities in MI

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Outdoor visitation is now permitted at nursing homes and long term care facilities in Michigan, beginning Tuesday; however, only if strict COVID-19 health and safety guidelines are followed.

Investigation

NAACP Saginaw Chapter President believes important step taken with charges against former officer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The investigation was handed over to the State Attorney General’s office from the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office.

News

St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint prepares for drive-thru community baby shower

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Relieving stress on new moms, that’s the goal of the St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint.Wednesday, Sep. 16 is their 4th Annual Mom’s Baby Shower. Although this year’s event looks a little different because of COVID-19, the giving back to moms in need stays the same.

Breaking News

Former Saginaw Police officer faces three charges

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A former Saginaw Police officer has been charged with three criminal counts for allegedly punching a woman in the Saginaw County Jail.

Crime

Flint Police investigate deadly overnight shooting

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Sports

MHSAA having trouble finding referees for high school sports

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
MHSAA spokesman says referee numbers are down 25%