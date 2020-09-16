Hazy skies leave the area

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front will move through later today bringing in some clouds and the chance for rain, and also serve to cool us down through the weekend.

Today will be warm and breezy! We’ll have hazy sunshine for much of the day, especially further south, with highs near 80 for most of the area. North and inland where the cold front moves in the afternoon, you’ll see more cloud cover and spotty showers in the afternoon, keeping you a little cooler –most areas will be around 70 degrees. Further south you’ll notice more clouds in the late afternoon and evening with showers here and there. Winds today will be out of the SW to W at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.

Tonight winds shift to the N at 10-15mph on the backside of the front. High pressure to the west will help to clear our skies, assisting temps in falling into the middle 40s.

Tomorrow will be cool – highs around 60 – but we’ll have sunshine!

Below normal temperatures continue into the start of next week.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.