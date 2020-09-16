JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Hazy conditions once again held across the ABC12 viewing area Tuesday. Typically, haziness in our area is generally a combination of heat and humidity that exists during the “dog-days” of summer. Currently, the haziness we are experiencing is a direct result of the wildfires in the western United States. Overnight, the haze will appear to fade away, but it will be there making our starlight twinkle a little more than usual. Low temperatures early Wednesday morning will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will begin with a decent amount of sunshine. That, in combination with a southwesterly wind, will push temperatures up to around the 80-degree mark in a few spots. As the day wears on, a cool front will be making a move through the state. This will cause clouds to increase. There is even a chance that a few brief showers or sprinkles will pop-up. The bigger deal is that the front will open the door to much cooler air for the end of the workweek.

We will see at least partly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday. Even so, north to northeasterly winds will spell much cooler temperatures. It will also spell the potential for some lakeshore flooding along Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay. High temperatures Thursday will retreat into the 60s. For Friday, highs may not touch the 60-degree mark in some areas. And for Thursday night, Friday night, and Saturday night, we will have the potential of seeing low temperatures in the 30s. - JR