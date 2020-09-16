JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

The combination of hazy sunshine and southwesterly breezes pushed temperatures well through the 70s across much of the ABC12 viewing area Wednesday afternoon. A few light showers did pop up in some spots as a cold front drifted southward through the state. As the front moves off to the southeast, winds will shift in from the north. This will result in a big drop in our temperatures for the next few days.

We should see a good bit of sunshine to close out the week. In fact, we should see a nice, bright blue sky as that smoke and haze that we have had overhead moves out – at least for a few days. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will be markedly cooler across Mid-Michigan. A north-northeasterly wind is expected to hold for both Thursday and Friday. High temperatures Thursday will be in the lower 60s. Highs Friday will have to fight to touch the 60-degree mark.

More sunshine is likely to hold through the weekend too. High temperatures will continue to run below the average of 72-degrees however. By Sunday afternoon, the winds will be clocking to the south, so we should see some nice warming as we close out the summer season. Autumn officially begins Tuesday morning. With sunshine continuing to hold across the state, high temperatures for the first day of fall will make a move into the lower, to middle 70s. - JR