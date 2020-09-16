Advertisement

Michigan lawmakers introduce bi-partisan legislation to help U of M sexual abuse survivors

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -(09/16/2020)- “I know that we were abused, assaulted, raped. It has also become very clear that the University of Michigan knew and they made a choice not to protect us. Instead the University of Michigan enabled our abuser,”said former U of M football player, Jon Vaughn.

Survivors spoke out from the steps of the State Capital Wednesday-- about the abuse they allegedly suffered at the hands of former University of Michigan team doctor Robert Anderson.

“After my experiences at Michigan, I have mostly avoided medical care because it makes me very uncomfortable,” Vaughn said.

Anderson worked at U of M from 1968 until his retirement in 2003.

Mainly working as a doctor for the university’s athletic teams.

More than 2 dozen former athletes have filed federal lawsuits claiming the University of Michigan knew about the ongoing abuse by Anderson and did nothing.

“Inspired by the efforts of the MSU survivors, I wanted to help empower the survivors of Dr Robert Anderson. To seek justice as they see fit, To hold abusers and their enablers accountable,” said State Rep. Ryan Berman, R-Commerce Twp.

Wednesday, lawmakers introduced legislation aimed at helping survivors.

The Empowerment Legislative package would:

*Reform the statue of limitations law.

*Create a new one year retroactive window to sue.

*Reform school’s immunity claim under the guise of medical care..

“By extending the statute of limitations it will give the victims time to seek counseling, would build a support system so that they were willing to come forward, by bringing their predators to justice,” said State Rep. Karen Whitsett D-Detroit.

