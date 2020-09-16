Mom asks for help finding ex-fiancé wanted in killing of young Flint couple

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/16/2020) - “Running shows that he’s guilty. I just hope we find him. Justice for my baby and for Brandon,” Mom Teffany Jones cried.

The Flint woman is pleading with the community to help police track down the man wanted in the killing of her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend.

The double homicide happened just after midnight Tuesday outside her ex-fiancé, Michael Mayfield’s home, on South Ballenger Highway in Flint.

Jones believes Mayfield pulled the trigger. Flint Police are calling him a person of interest, but haven’t tracked him down yet.

Speaking one-on-one with Ann Pierret, Jones said she broke up with Mayfield because he was drinking too much and acting out.

She believes he was drinking at his home Monday night, too. And, she said she has no doubt he intended to kill whoever came to his home that night.

“She’s a good person. Always good spirited. She didn’t deserve that, neither did him,” Jones said.

Tuesday, just after midnight, Flint Police said her daughter, Tasheona Jones, and her daughter’s boyfriend, Brandon Williams, were shot to death while running from Mayfield’s home.

Jones said they went there to return items to Mayfield that Jones had during their relationship. She didn’t feel safe going, but said Mayfield called her daughter and asked her to bring his things over.

“My daughter was shot twice in the head, three in the chest. Three in the chest,” Jones cried. “So please, please, please, we got to get him.”

It’s not clear what led to the alleged shooting, but Flint Police said Mayfield’s been running from them ever since.

A radio dispatch ABC12 News got a hold of from a Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reveals Mayfield was last seen in Arkansas.

Jones said the young couple now in their 20s have know each other since they were teenagers.

“He was quiet, he was gentle, whatever you asked him to do, he did,” she said of Williams. “He was right there by her side. He was so polite. He was a good person.”

Jones said he was the perfect fit for her ambitious middle child she calls ‘Superwoman.’

“There’s nothing you can do to change the time. I wish I would have left before. I wish I wouldn’t let her went. I wish I could have protected her,” Jones said.

She’s hopeful other women can learn from her relationship with Mayfield. She explained, “Even if they forgive, ask you to forgive them over and over again, they’re going to still keep repeating it, because I don’t think -- if it wasn’t her, it was gonna be me.”

While running from police, Mayfield is believed to have made a threat that put the Burton GM Parts Plant on lockdown throughout the day Tuesday.

Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said his officers manned the entrances and exits from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday through the final shift. Increased patrols around the plant continued Wednesday to comfort the more than 1,100 employees who work there.

Through sources, ABC12 News confirmed Mayfield works for the sanitation group at the AC Delco and GM Genuine Parts Plant. It’s located on the corner of Davison and Genesee Roads in Burton.

Sources tell ABC12 hours after he became wanted in connection to the double homicide in Flint, Mayfield took to Facebook to threaten gun violence against a coworker.

Mayfield should’ve never had a gun because he has a felony record.

Looking through court records, the 48-year-old has cases dating back to 1990. That year, Mayfield was convicted of weapons charges.

In 1994, he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and fleeing and alluding.

In 2005, Mayfield faced a judge for the felony of aggravated stalking.

And more recently, in April 2019, Mayfield was charged with two misdemeanors of destruction of property in Flint and drunk driving. It’s not clear where that case stands.

If you have any information about Michael Mayfield’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.

