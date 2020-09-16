Advertisement

UAW strike anniversary: Reflecting on a challenging year

By Mark Bullion
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Wednesday, September 16 marks one year since upwards of 50,000 UAW workers went on strike nationwide against General Motors.

“I don’t think anyone anticipated the length of the strike, but some of us were prepared, some weren’t," said Paul Muehlenbeck, Jr., with Local 598 in Flint.

The 40 day strike went down in the history books as the longest national work stoppage the country has seen in decades.

“When something like that happens, everyone comes together. It’s brother and sister, organized, so we help each other out and not let anybody fail,” Muehlenbeck added.

Workers went on strike calling for better wages, health insurance, job security, and a path for temp workers to obtain full time status, among others.

“Our membership is always there, and the way they responded, the way the community responded a year ago we’ll never forget that. It’s always going to be a part of our history,” said Local 598 financial secretary Chad Fabbro.

The 40 days proved to be a challenging time, with $275 in strike pay for workers-- a fraction of what many workers take home pay was.

Credit cards were racked up, health insurance was treated like a light switch. On one day, off the next, then back on.

The nights grew colder and the anxiety over how much longer the strike would last insidiously set in.

Eventually a new contract was ratified Oct. 26 last year. But just as things were starting to go back to normal heading into 2020.

“I think that took us all by surprise too. There was a lot of anxiety,” Muehlenbeck added.

COVID-19 shut down automotive plants across the country for two months.

Eventually, plants opened back up with strict health and safety guidelines in place. The UAW says the combined effort of GM, the union and workers has resulted in only a handful of cases of COVID-19.

“It’s one of those things, when you put those boots on in the morning, you know that they’re not just my boots. I’m walking for 5,500 other people,” Fabbro added.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Al Hatch, HS seniors honored during flag pole ceremony

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 11 p.m.

Local

Nexteer Automotive announces job cuts

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
One of the region’s largest employers--Nexteer--announcing it would be forced to cut jobs at its US facilities, citing the coronavirus pandemic and other industry-wide challenges impacting auto makers.

Automotive

Frankenmuth businesses could lose revenue due to the cancelation of Autofest 2020

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
|
Frankenmuth cancels 2020 Autofest

Automotive

Frankenmuth Autofest 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT
|
Frankenmuth Autofest 2020 canceled

Latest News

Automotive

Tesla ranks last in annual quality survey

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT
The study measures vehicle quality for the first 90 days of ownership and it found Teslas suffered 250 problems per 100 vehicles. The average was 166 problems.

U.S. investigates headlight failures in about 392,000 Kia SUVs

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers about 392,000 Kia Sorento SUVs from the 2011 through 2013 model years.

Automotive

U.S. attorney discussing reform with United Auto Workers prestident

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Team
The top United Auto Workers official is meeting with the U.S. attorney for Eastern Michigan this month to talk about how the union can prevent corruption.

Automotive

GM Flint Assembly resumes three-shift production schedule

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Team
General Motors' Flint Assembly plant will run all three shifts for the first time in more than two months beginning Monday.

Automotive

Auto workers' tenuous return a ray of hope in jobs crisis

Updated: May. 15, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
It’s not a full return to normal and it could be temporary if people don't start buying vehicles again.

Automotive

With factories closed, GM profit slumps 88%; second quarter likely worse

Updated: May. 6, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. automakers suspended production in much of the world in late March. For GM, that cut quarterly revenue by 6% to $32.7 billion, which was better than expected.