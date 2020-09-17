Frost / Freeze Conditions Tonight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of a cold front exiting the state, we’re going to be much cooler today with a brisk NNE wind. High pressure to the north will help to clear our skies for not just today, but through the weekend.

Today we’ll be comfortable but cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and lots of sun. Winds pick up for the afternoon out of the NNE at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s. This has prompted a lakeshore flood advisory in the thumb where we could see minor lakeshore flooding.

Tonight winds go down to about 5mph with clear skies. Lows will reach into the 30s, even near 30 for northern and inland locations. Frost advisories and freeze warnings have been issued for those near the bay, northward, and along the 127 corridor. Bring the plants in or make sure to cover them!

We have another chance at frost Saturday and Sunday mornings, too.

Friday’s highs will only be in the upper 50s while Saturday we make it up to around 60.

