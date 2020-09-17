Advertisement

Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins open for the season with new safety measures

Rows of pumpkins are ready to be picked. Johnson's Giant Pumpkins has new safety measures due to COVID-19.
By Regan Blissett
Published: Sep. 16, 2020
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/16/2020)

“I don’t think people should be worried about coming out here there’s a lot of safe activities nowadays at the apple orchards and the pumpkin farms."

It’s that time of year where families are headed to apple orchards and pumpkin patches to celebrate the new season.

Fall activities are back and one pumpkin farm is reassuring guests they’ll be safe while picking the perfect pumpkin.

Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins is open for the season.

The owner, Gerald Johnson, took a risk back when he was planting pumpkin seeds not knowing if the farm would be open because of COVID-19.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen until we got into about July or so. We’re glad that we were able to open. It may not be to, to the full extent that we typically do, but we’ve been open a few days now and people are still enjoying themselves,” said Johnson.

Tens of thousands of seeds later across 40 acres, the pumpkins have made it to harvest. The farm fall atmosphere is slightly different to remain safe.

“In this COVID world, we’re still doing all the guidelines that are put out by the executive orders. We are encouraging social distancing. If you come in our barn where the concession and crafts store is, we require that you wear a mask and social distance,” said Johnson.

Many of their usual farm activities are put on hold.

“We’re losing financially. It’s kind of a tough here, because all the school trips have been canceled, birthday parties’, group activities, that we typically have here at the farm have all been canceled," said Johnson. “On the weekends we always had weekend activities. We have a giant trebuchet where we were throwing pumpkins and we had bands playing music and a lot of entertainment on the weekends, of course that’s all been canceled due to COVID."

They are still optimistic it will still be a great fall season.

“There’s still going to be lots of fun here at the farm. Our corn maze is open, and the animal areas open and of course the homemade donuts that we make here,” said Johnson.

Johnson says they are open every day until October 31st from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and if you’re looking to avoid the crowds, Johnson says to come on a weekday.

