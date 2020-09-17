Advertisement

Prosecutor: Flint man ‘prepared’ to kill ex-fiancée’s daughter, boyfriend

Michael Mayfield avoided arrest for nearly 48 hours, but Michigan State Police’s Fugitive Team caught up with him around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers pulled him over near Pontiac.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/17/2020) - After nearly 48 hours running from police, Michael Mayfield is in custody.

The Flint man is accused of shooting and killing his ex-fiancée’s daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend.

The double murder happened just after midnight Tuesday, outside Mayfield’s home on South Ballenger Highway.

The 48-year-old will be charged with 11 felonies. The Genesee County Prosecutor said, if convicted, he’s facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Tasheona Jones and her boyfriend Brandon Williams died running from Mayfield’s home on South Ballenger Highway just after midnight Tuesday morning.

Flint Police said he shot the young couple to death and then skipped town.

Mayfield avoided arrest for nearly 48 hours, but Michigan State Police’s Fugitive Team caught up with him around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers pulled him over on I-75 northbound, near the M-59 exit.

Prosecutor David Leyton said he didn’t give them any trouble.

No information is being released about where Mayfield’s been hiding, but Leyton said he did leave the state.

“It’s a heinous crime,” the Prosecutor said. “I mean, anytime a domestic violence situation ends in the murder of two people, it’s a terrible, terrible situation.”

Jones' Mom and Mayfield’s ex-fiancée said her daughter and Williams went to Mayfield’s home to drop off items she had from their relationship.

She believes Mayfield was planning to kill whoever showed up that night and Leyton said a witness confirmed that.

“Mr. Mayfield knew these two people were coming over and was prepared to do them harm,” Leyton said.

He explained Mayfield forcefully took the items they were returning, resulting in two armed robbery charges. Plus, Mayfield is facing two charges of murder for the young couple’s death and 7 weapons charges. One of those is a felon in possession charge; because with a felony record, Mayfield should’ve never had a gun.

“My heart goes out to the family of the victims,” Leyton said. “We’ve really got to try to do better to quell our disturbances and to calm our fears and to not let them lead to violence like this.”

Mayfield is expected to be formally charged Friday.

Sources tell ABC12 News Mayfield is also responsible for the threat that put the Burton GM plant on lockdown all day Tuesday. No word on if he’ll be charged for that too.

