Advertisement

Stocking your medicine cabinet during COVID-19

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The COVID shutdown left many Americans scrambling to get their much-needed medications, medical devices, and equipment. So, what should you stock up on during this crisis?

Your medicine cabinet might be full, but is it full of the right stuff? Experts say there are some meds and devices that you should have … especially during the coronavirus pandemic. The first: a thermometer. It’s the tried-and-true way to check for a fever, which is a common symptom of Covid-19. Make sure you have extra batteries for it. Have ibuprofen or acetaminophen on hand to help reduce a fever and relieve pain. Also, you may want to purchase a pulse oximeter which measures oxygen levels in your blood.

“Monitoring oxygen is important in the high-risk populations and in anybody who we know has COVID,” shares Richard Levitan, MD, an emergency physician.

It may detect early signs of pneumonia, which is particularly important in COVID cases.

“If we can detect the pneumonia earlier, then many, many more patients can avoid ventilators,” continued Dr. Levitan.

COVID can also give you a sore throat, so keep lozenges in your cabinet. The virus also causes nausea and diarrhea in some, but experts don’t recommend taking any medicines for these symptoms, but an electrolyte replenisher like Pedialyte might help reduce the risk of dehydration. Also, it’s a good idea to keep a first-aid kit around in case of minor injuries. Helping you stock your medicine cabinet during COVID.

Experts say you should also have at least a 30-day supply of prescription medicines, if you take any. You can buy a pulse oximeter for 30 to 60 dollars at most pharmacies or via online retailers.

If you’d like to support a Michigan small business head to this website : https://chponline.com/collections/health-screening-monitoring/products/oxi-go-quickcheck%E2%84%A2-pro-pulse-oximeter?variant=29372782313560

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Help for those having trouble swallowing

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
It’s called Achalasia, where people lose the ability to swallow. It’s far more serious than heartburn, acid reflux, and GERD, and can lead to death. But a new, less invasive technique is making it possible for patients to swallow again.

Health

Taking on ticks

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
We talked to one teen who is on a mission to educate, track and cure this life-altering disease.

Health

Third animal with rabies found in Genesee County this year

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Everyone also is advised to avoid wild, stray or dead animals.

Health

Michigan health officials discourage evening outdoor events as EEE spreads

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The recommendation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued Friday includes evening sports practices and games.

Latest News

Health

Retevmo for thyroid cancer

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Introducing the first young man in the country who is being treated with a life-saving drug, which was at first, prescribed for adults only.

Health

A new kind of prosthetics

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Now the first amputees are experiencing the sense of touch.

Health

Ways to protect your joints

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
About one in three people between ages 18 and 64 have some type of arthritis. This common joint disease can wreak havoc on your everyday life. But there are some ways to protect yourself.

Health

Michigan’s first human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Detroit area

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that a person in Wayne County tested positive for the virus, which is spread by mosquitoes.

Health

Prescribing children time outdoors to prevent obesity

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Now more than ever, we need an antidote for the stress, anxiety, and chronic illness in our lives. It’s even more critical when these issues occur in seemingly healthy children. That’s what led doctors at a San Francisco Bay area hospital to prescribe a new kind of medication. This one involved sunshine and fresh air.

Health

Eyes in the NICU

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Newborn babies who need specialized medical care are often placed in a neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, for short. While the NICU provides top-notch treatment for the baby, many parents are stressed about not being able to be with their little ones 24/7. Now, technology is changing that, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.