Advertisement

Sunny & cool

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On the backside of a cold front exiting the state, we’re going to be much cooler today with a brisk NNE wind. High pressure to the north will help to clear our skies for not just today, but through the weekend.

Today we’ll be comfortable but cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and lots of sun. Winds pick up for the afternoon out of the NNE at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s. This has prompted a lakeshore flood advisory in the thumb where we could see minor lakeshore flooding.

Tonight winds go down to about 5mph with clear skies. Lows will reach into the 30s, even near 30 for northern and inland locations. Frost advisories and freeze warnings have been issued for those near the bay, northward, and along the 127 corridor. Bring the plants in or make sure to cover them!

We have another chance at frost Saturday and Sunday mornings, too.

Friday’s highs will only be in the upper 50s while Saturday we make it up to around 60.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WJRT September 17th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
WJRT September 17th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Much Cooler for a Few Days...

Forecast

JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dry Weather Expected for the Next Week or so...

Forecast

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Cooler, but Quiet for a While...

Latest News

Forecast

Hazy skies leave the area

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
Cooler weather ahead.

Weather

Hazy Skies Leave The Area

Updated: 21 hours ago
Hazy Skies Leave The Area

Forecast

Chance for rain today

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Hazy sun with the chance for rain today.

Forecast

WJRT September 16th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 23 hours ago
WJRT September 16th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
One More Relatively Warm Day...

Forecast

JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
Much Cooler for the End of the Week...