SVSU begins voluntary random COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, staff

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University is doing its part to identify positive cases of COVID-19 on campus. The university is now conducting random testing of students, faculty and staff on a voluntary basis.

“I myself was sick under the weather recently. And I’m glad that it wasn’t corona. I got tested, but we had the option to get tested on campus,” said SVSU student Marshall Fabbro.

He also said “It’s really important to go get randomly tested.”

The university is randomly selecting 50 people a week and notifying them via email.

Fabbro said the testing brings a little extra peace of mind knowing the university is taking the virus seriously, and so is he. Turns out, Fabbro had strep throat a couple weeks ago, but still got tested.

“I isolated myself for about 5 days in my room, I even bought a microwave and sat in my room. I didn’t even leave my room. I used the restroom, but told everyone not to use that restroom until all my symptoms were clear," he said.

Several other universities in Michigan have already begun random testing. The goal is to identify asymptomatic or mild cases.

“You just gotta get through this. The more we do this, the less we have to do it in the future.”

