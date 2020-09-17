Advertisement

SVSU begins voluntary random COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, staff

The random testing is completely on a voluntary basis, but students are encouraged to get tested, especially if they have symptoms.
The random testing is completely on a voluntary basis, but students are encouraged to get tested, especially if they have symptoms.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University is doing its part to identify positive cases of COVID-19 on campus. The university is now conducting random testing of students, faculty and staff on a voluntary basis.

“I myself was sick under the weather recently. And I’m glad that it wasn’t corona. I got tested, but we had the option to get tested on campus,” said SVSU student Marshall Fabbro.

He also said “It’s really important to go get randomly tested.”

The university is randomly selecting 50 people a week and notifying them via email.

Fabbro said the testing brings a little extra peace of mind knowing the university is taking the virus seriously, and so is he. Turns out, Fabbro had strep throat a couple weeks ago, but still got tested.

“I isolated myself for about 5 days in my room, I even bought a microwave and sat in my room. I didn’t even leave my room. I used the restroom, but told everyone not to use that restroom until all my symptoms were clear," he said.

Several other universities in Michigan have already begun random testing. The goal is to identify asymptomatic or mild cases.

“You just gotta get through this. The more we do this, the less we have to do it in the future.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Twisted Sister singer to anti-maskers: Don’t use our song

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt “moronic,” and shared a video that was recorded by an upset customer inside the Target at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

National Politics

House condemns racism against Asian Americans amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House has voted to condemn racism against Asian Americans tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

National

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.

Coronavirus

‘The Batman’ resumes UK production after positive COVID case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.K. production of “The Batman” is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump contradicts CDC testimony on masks, coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
President Trump on Wednesday pushed back on testimony that the CDC director provided earlier that same day.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

August US home building slides 5.1% after months of gains

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. housing construction fell a surprising 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains when home builders ramped up projects following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April.

Health

Stocking your medicine cabinet during COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
The COVID shutdown left many Americans scrambling to get their much-needed medications, medical devices, and equipment. So, what should you stock up on during this crisis?

National Politics

Democrats and Republicans debate over coronavirus vaccine development

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The politics of the pandemic on full display as Democrats and Republicans debate over the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

National

CDC director encourages use of face masks during wait for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Dr. Robert Redfield says a limited vaccine supply may be accessible later this year, but the general public likely won't see it until late 2021. President Trump disagrees with that timeline.