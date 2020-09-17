Advertisement

Woodhaven Senior Community in Flint surprises residents with drive-by car parade

By Regan Blissett
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/17/2020)

Dozens of antique and classic cars revving their engine to lift spirits at Woodhaven Senior Community.

Local car clubs came together to show off their unique cars with a drive-by parade. It wasn’t the only surprise in store for residents.

Classic cars and sports cars were decked with messages of encouragement to bring smiles for residents at Woodhaven Senior Community.

“We have decided to do something wonderful for our residents. In a population that has had to make, we feel the greatest sacrifices during this pandemic. We strive hard to keep their quality of life in a good place so that they’re happy and content was where they have to be,” said activity director, Karen Lorenc.

After months of events being cancelled, including their father’s day cook out car parade, Woodhaven Senior Community wanted to treat their residents with a drive-by car parade from Flint Model A and Back to Bricks car clubs.

“I think what they’ll take out of today is that it is a bright moment we focus a lot on trying to bring positivity that for every situation happens here, you have to look a little deep, but you usually can find something positive that has happened out of this,” said Lorenc.

The sidewalks were lined with residents six feet apart and the ice cream was plentiful. Little did they know a surprise was waiting for them at the end of the parade.

Lorenc said, “So what we decided to do one war better is to ask the families to participate.”

Families and loved ones of residents rounded out the parade and Steve Greshock saw a few familiar faces waving back at him.

“I think it’s adorable I just love Woodhaven and all the things that they do for these people. It’s really great,” said Kristine Schaeffer, Steve Greshock’s daughter.

Seeing loved ones during the pandemic has been a challenge but now they are able to visit with them outside six feet apart.

Today’s surprise was an experience like no other.

“We’re very lucky. It’s great to see the antiques we’re bound here but they bring the stuff to us,” said Greshock.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Custodians needed ahead of Grand Blanc’s return to classrooms

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The district needs at least 5 to 10 more custodians to help keep students and their teachers healthy and safe this school year.

News

SVSU students protest university’s response after man appears on campus spewing hate speech

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
An unwelcome visitor. Exactly one week ago, a tense scene unfolded on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University.Video shared with us shows a swarm of students surrounding a man they say was spewing hate speech. Many students now are unhappy with the school’s response to it all.

Crime

Prosecutor: Flint man ‘prepared’ to kill ex-fiancée’s daughter, boyfriend

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Michael Mayfield avoided arrest for nearly 48 hours, but Michigan State Police's Fugitive Team caught up with him around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers pulled him over near Pontiac.

Coronavirus

SVSU begins voluntary random COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, staff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Saginaw Valley State University is doing its part to identify positive cases of COVID-19 on campus. The university is now conducting random testing of students, faculty and staff on a voluntary basis.

Latest News

News

Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins open for the season with new safety measures

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Fall activities are back and one pumpkin farm is reassuring guests they’ll be safe while picking the perfect pumpkin.Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins opened for the season on Sep. 12.

Home

Michigan lawmakers introduce bi-partisan legislation to help U of M sexual abuse survivors

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Wednesday, lawmakers introduced legislation aimed at helping survivors.

Automotive

UAW strike anniversary: Reflecting on a challenging year

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Wednesday, September 16 marks one year since upwards of 50,000 UAW workers went on strike nationwide against General Motors.

Crime

Mom asks for help finding ex-fiancé wanted in killing of young Flint couple

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
48-year-old Michael Mayfield is a person of interest in the double homicide of his ex-fiancée’s daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend. He remains on the run from police.

Home

Bay City Schools Board of Education approve staff layoffs.

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Some positions are gone permanently due to declining enrollment.

News

American Red Cross in dire need of volunteers following hurricanes, wildfires

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
With over 40 disaster operations open nationwide, the American Red Cross is in dire need of volunteers.