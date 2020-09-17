Woodhaven Senior Community in Flint surprises residents with drive-by car parade

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/17/2020)

Dozens of antique and classic cars revving their engine to lift spirits at Woodhaven Senior Community.

Local car clubs came together to show off their unique cars with a drive-by parade. It wasn’t the only surprise in store for residents.

Classic cars and sports cars were decked with messages of encouragement to bring smiles for residents at Woodhaven Senior Community.

“We have decided to do something wonderful for our residents. In a population that has had to make, we feel the greatest sacrifices during this pandemic. We strive hard to keep their quality of life in a good place so that they’re happy and content was where they have to be,” said activity director, Karen Lorenc.

After months of events being cancelled, including their father’s day cook out car parade, Woodhaven Senior Community wanted to treat their residents with a drive-by car parade from Flint Model A and Back to Bricks car clubs.

“I think what they’ll take out of today is that it is a bright moment we focus a lot on trying to bring positivity that for every situation happens here, you have to look a little deep, but you usually can find something positive that has happened out of this,” said Lorenc.

The sidewalks were lined with residents six feet apart and the ice cream was plentiful. Little did they know a surprise was waiting for them at the end of the parade.

Lorenc said, “So what we decided to do one war better is to ask the families to participate.”

Families and loved ones of residents rounded out the parade and Steve Greshock saw a few familiar faces waving back at him.

“I think it’s adorable I just love Woodhaven and all the things that they do for these people. It’s really great,” said Kristine Schaeffer, Steve Greshock’s daughter.

Seeing loved ones during the pandemic has been a challenge but now they are able to visit with them outside six feet apart.

Today’s surprise was an experience like no other.

“We’re very lucky. It’s great to see the antiques we’re bound here but they bring the stuff to us,” said Greshock.

