Beautiful fall-like weather this weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The season’s first frost and freeze concerns are in the forecast Friday night as the coldest temperatures of the season (so far) settle into Mid-Michigan.

After a chilly start to the day on Friday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. A few clouds could move through from time to time, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures will certainly be on the cool-side of things and well below normal with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The average high this time of year is in the lower 70s.

Friday night into Saturday is when a frost is likely across most of Mid-Michigan with a freeze possible in our northern counties. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the mid 30s for most of the area but lower 30s are expected to the north. The exception will be near Lake Huron and that’s where overnight lows will likely be in the middle 30s. Either way, any plants outside should be brought in or covered up.

Into the final weekend of summer (officially), our weather certainly feels more like fall. We’ll see plenty of sunshine both days with highs in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. Into next week, we do see some warmer air arrive as highs will slowly warm back into the mid to upper 70s by midweek. Our next chance for rain appears to hold of until Thursday.

