Bond denied for man charged with Flint double murder

48-year-old Michael Mayfield is facing 11 felony charges. Two of them carry a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Michael Mayfield appears in a mugshot taken at the Genesee County Jail.(Courtesy of Genesee County)
By Ann Pierret
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/18/2020) - The man accused of killing a young Flint couple earlier this week faced a judge Friday morning.

48-year-old Michael Mayfield is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The double homicide happened just after midnight Tuesday morning, outside Mayfield’s home on South Ballenger Highway in Flint.

Appearing by video in Flint’s district court this morning, 48-year-old Michael Mayfield was formally charged with two counts of murder, 2 counts of armed robbery and 7 weapons charges.

The judge denied a request for bond.

Mayfield didn’t show much emotion throughout the short arraignment hearing, simply responding ‘okay’ to the judge’s questions.

He’ll remain in the Genesee County Jail, where he was booked Wednesday night after nearly 48 hours running from the police.

“The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team was all over this and they were using whatever technology is available to them, and were able to determine where he was,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton explained.

He said Mayfield was arrested on I-75, driving towards Genesee County near the M59 exit.

He didn’t give police any trouble. Leyton wouldn’t say where Mayfield was hiding out, but confirmed he did leave the state.

Mayfield is accused of killing his ex-fiancee’s daughter, 25-year-old Tasheona Jones, and her daughter’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Brandon Williams.

Jones' Mom said the couple went over to Mayfield’s home to drop off items she still had from their relationship.

Investigators said Mayfield forcefully took the items from them at gunpoint;; and then, he shot and killed them as the two ran from his home.

“I’m still trying to process, process it all, because I just don’t believe it. I don’t believe it,” Mom Teffany Jones cried.

She believes her ex was planning to kill whoever showed up that night. Leyton said a witness confirmed that.

“There’s nothing you can do to change the time. I wish I would have left before. I wish I wouldn’t let her went. I wish I could have protected her,” Jones said.

Mayfield is expected back in court October 1.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

