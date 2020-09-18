Advertisement

CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash

The agency calls it a ‘clarification’
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested. That change had set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn’t fathom why the nation’s top public health agency would say such a thing amid a pandemic that has been difficult to control.

Health officials were evasive about why they had made the change in August, and some speculated it was forced on the CDC by political appointees within the Trump administration.

The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person with a documented infection for at least 15 minutes should get a test. The agency called the changes a “clarification” that was needed “due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Forecasters run out of storm names in busy hurricane season

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.

National

Sen. Mark Warner holds press gaggle after voting in Alexandria

Updated: 14 minutes ago

National

Sen. Mark Warner casts his ballot in the 2020 elections

Updated: 21 minutes ago

National

Homeland Security whistleblower delays House testimony

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An intelligence committee official said the panel hasn’t rescheduled the deposition at this time, but said DHS had delayed the processing of his lawyers' clearances.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: President gives White House briefing; Trump, Biden to campaign in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Walmart raising wages for about 165,000 workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Approximately 165,000 hourly workers at Walmart will be getting a pay raise ahead of schedule.

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National Politics

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores, threatens shutdowns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TALI ARBEL and MATT OTT
The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will bar the apps from accessing essential internet services in the U.S. — a move that could effectively wreck the operation of both Chinese services for U.S. users.

National Politics

Puerto Rico getting funds for power grid 3 years after Hurricane Maria

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released $13 billion for reconstruction of the grid and to help rebuild schools damaged by the storm.

Coronavirus

COVID measures could keep flu in check this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The same measures we've been using to slow the spread of COVID-19 – like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing – can also help stop the spread of flu.