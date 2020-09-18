Advertisement

Frost / Freeze Overnight

Record lows possible
By Brad Sugden
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Frost Advisories and Freeze Warning are in effect tonight as very cold air pours into the state of Michigan. Sensitive plants should be protected tonight and Saturday nights to avoid damage.

Overnight expect clear skies and light winds. These two factors will allow temperatures to plummet into the lower 30s, and in some cases, the upper 20s. Record lows currently sit at 33 degrees for both Saginaw and Flint. Either area has a chance to tie or break those records. Areas north of the Saginaw Bay could even dip into the upper 20s!

Saturday we’ll have plenty of sunshine with temperatures rebounding nicely into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be much lighter at around 5 miles per hour out of the east. Sunday the warm-up continues with plenty of sunshine! Highs will be very pleasant in the upper 60s. Monday we’ll do even better with sunshine, light winds, and highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday is the first day of Autumn and highs will be in the upper 70s near 80 degrees with sunny skies.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Frost / Freeze Overnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
Frost / Freeze Overnight

Forecast

Beautiful fall-like weather this weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The season’s first frost and freeze concerns are in the forecast Friday night as the coldest temperatures of the season (so far) settle into Mid-Michigan.

Forecast

Beautiful fall-like weather this weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
Beautiful fall-like weather this weekend

Forecast

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Patchy Frost Expected Again Friday Night...

Latest News

Forecast

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: 20 hours ago
More Frost Friday Night...

Forecast

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Some Patchy Frost is Possible...

Forecast

Frost / Freeze Conditions Tonight

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Very cold.

Weather

Frost / Freeze Conditions Tonight

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT
Frost / Freeze Conditions Tonight

Forecast

Sunny & cool

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
On the backside of a cold front exiting the state, we’re going to be much cooler today with a brisk NNE wind.

Forecast

WJRT September 17th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
WJRT September 17th, 2020 Morning Weather