Frost / Freeze Overnight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Frost Advisories and Freeze Warning are in effect tonight as very cold air pours into the state of Michigan. Sensitive plants should be protected tonight and Saturday nights to avoid damage.

Overnight expect clear skies and light winds. These two factors will allow temperatures to plummet into the lower 30s, and in some cases, the upper 20s. Record lows currently sit at 33 degrees for both Saginaw and Flint. Either area has a chance to tie or break those records. Areas north of the Saginaw Bay could even dip into the upper 20s!

Saturday we’ll have plenty of sunshine with temperatures rebounding nicely into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be much lighter at around 5 miles per hour out of the east. Sunday the warm-up continues with plenty of sunshine! Highs will be very pleasant in the upper 60s. Monday we’ll do even better with sunshine, light winds, and highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday is the first day of Autumn and highs will be in the upper 70s near 80 degrees with sunny skies.

