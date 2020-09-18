Advertisement

Genesee Health Plan offering free drive-thru flu shot on Friday in Flint

The year the flu season and the threat of COVID-19 has medical experts saying both happening together could put a strain on the state’s health care system. A Mid-Michigan health organization is getting ahead of the rush with a fast, free option. Genesee Health Plan is holding its 7th annual “Flu Drive-Thru Vaccine Event.”
Genesee Health Plan hosting free drive-thru flu vaccine event
Genesee Health Plan hosting free drive-thru flu vaccine event(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By Michael Nafso
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The year the flu season and the threat of COVID-19 has medical experts saying both happening together could put a strain on the state’s health care system.

A Mid-Michigan health organization is getting ahead of the rush with a fast, free option. Genesee Health Plan is holding its 7th annual “Flu Drive-Thru Vaccine Event."

In Michigan last year, there were nearly 1,000 hospitalizations related to the flu. Combine that with the coronavirus pandemic that has more than half of that in a single day, and now there’s a bigger problem.

“The worry is that bad flu season on top of more of an outbreak on COVID will really increase capacity levels at hospitals and with our health care providers," Jim Milanowski said.

Milanowski is the President and CEO of the Genesee Health Plan. He says on Friday Genesee Health Plan will host the drive-thru event from 3:00-6:00 pm.

Genesee County residents will not pay out of pocket. They’ll drive up to one of their garage bays, roll down their window and their sleeves, and get their shot.

“If we can get people to get a flu shot and get that taken care of, it might drive down the numbers of those that need to be hospitalized and free up space for people who really need the care," Milanowski said.

Milanowski says he understands people have strong views both for and against flu vaccines. He says regardless, they’re standing ready to give out information and all the resources someone would need to make an informed decision.

For their business, it’s all about making everything as accessible as possible.

“The clinics are very important for access. We want to make sure that it’s easy. What we like about our location is the drive thru type of event where people if it’s a weather day or whatever then they don’t need to get out of their car," Milanowski said.

Milanowski says they’ll also have additional services on Friday like support to complete your census, health screenings for women, and flu vaccine for children 4 and older. Ice cream will also be provided for all attendees.

