JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Bright blue skies prevailed across Mid-Michigan Thursday in the wake of a cool front that scraped the smoke and haze off to our south. The bright sunshine was counterbalanced by a north-northeasterly wind, so high temperatures stayed in the lower 60s for the most part. That is about ten degrees below average. Autumn-like readings will hold through Friday morning too. Lows in many areas will dip into the 30s, and some frost will be possible in some areas north of the Saginaw Bay.

Mostly sunny skies are again expected for Friday. For the second day in a row, however, a north-northeasterly wind will be holding temperatures back. Highs for the day will range from the 50s, to around 60-degrees. Our “normal” high is 72-degrees. For the second night in a row, temperatures will be likely to dip through the 30s. So, for early Saturday morning, there will be a chance of some patchy frost in many parts of lower Michigan.

More bright sunshine will bathe the ABC12 viewing area for the weekend. Temperatures, however, will continue to run at below-average levels for our final weekend of the summer season. Highs Saturday will surround the 60-degree mark. Sunday will see highs moving back into the middle 60s. A nice little warm-up will take readings easily back into the 70s as summer comes to an end Tuesday. Sunshine will continue to be abundant right on through Wednesday. - JR