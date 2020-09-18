Advertisement

Saginaw restaurants, business leaders react to dire predictions for US restaurant industry

Mid-Michigan restaurants hurting as quarantine drags on
Mid-Michigan restaurants hurting as quarantine drags on (WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (09/17/2020)-A study released Tuesday by the National Restaurant Association drew dire conclusions regarding the state of the US restaurant industry: around 100-thousand, or roughly one in six, restaurants either closed permanently or shuttered their facilities long-term amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

While not everyone is in that same boat, it’s safe to say the future remains far from certain. The study casts doubt on what that future may look like: its NRA authors conclude roughly 40 percent of US restaurants may not make it through another six months without a federal life-line of some kind.

“Federal aid would be excellent.”

Liz Carlton manages Saginaw mainstay Fuzzy’s Restaurant.

“There’s got to be an end,” related Carlton. “A light at the end of the tunnel. There just has to be.”

Limited to half-capacity, its owner says Fuzzy’s is still hemorrhaging: their take is reportedly down year-over-year by around $50-thousand a month.

“It has really decimated the restaurant industry, which works on slim margins to begin with.”

That was Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce President Veronica Horn, who told this reporter she gets a lot of calls these days.

“The numbers are down,” explained Horn. “With their investments, they’re really losing a lot of money.”

Horn cites another study – this one conducted on the state level—which she says shows at least 23-percent of Michigan restaurants may not keep their lights on in the coming months without more federal dollars.

Yet, the prospect of future relief efforts remains uncertain: the democrat’s $3-trillion HEROES Act stalled back in May, while the smaller-scale republican plan never even came up for a vote. The Bipartisan Problem-Solvers Caucus, meanwhile, unveiled its $1.5-trillion strategy Tuesday, which the White House has said may propel negotiations moving forward.

“Congress needs to hear that and they need to act and get a COVID package out,” argued Horn. “Not in a week. Not after the election. They need it now.”

Fuzzy’s has said the storied family business isn’t in any danger of closing in the near-term, but may have to cut back if help doesn’t come soon.

“It’s a family-run business,” explained Carlton. “She’s put her heart and soul into it for 20 years… Some kind of funding to help us get through this… we’ve made it this far. We’re not going to quit swimming.”

The National Restaurant Association is urging congress to vote on a narrow relief package and extend a life-line to the nation’s restaurants before lawmakers adjourn for a month-long recess in early October.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Custodians needed ahead of Grand Blanc’s return to classrooms

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The district needs at least 5 to 10 more custodians to help keep students and their teachers healthy and safe this school year.

News

SVSU students protest university’s response after man appears on campus spewing hate speech

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
An unwelcome visitor. Exactly one week ago, a tense scene unfolded on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University.Video shared with us shows a swarm of students surrounding a man they say was spewing hate speech. Many students now are unhappy with the school’s response to it all.

Crime

Prosecutor: Flint man ‘prepared’ to kill ex-fiancée’s daughter, boyfriend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Michael Mayfield avoided arrest for nearly 48 hours, but Michigan State Police's Fugitive Team caught up with him around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers pulled him over near Pontiac.

News

Woodhaven Senior Community in Flint surprises residents with drive-by car parade

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Dozens of antique and classic cars revving their engine to lift spirits at Woodhaven Senior Community. Local car clubs came together to show off their unique cars with a drive-by parade. It wasn’t the only surprise in store for residents.

Latest News

Coronavirus

SVSU begins voluntary random COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, staff

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Saginaw Valley State University is doing its part to identify positive cases of COVID-19 on campus. The university is now conducting random testing of students, faculty and staff on a voluntary basis.

News

Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins open for the season with new safety measures

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
|
By Regan Blissett
Fall activities are back and one pumpkin farm is reassuring guests they’ll be safe while picking the perfect pumpkin.Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins opened for the season on Sep. 12.

Home

Michigan lawmakers introduce bi-partisan legislation to help U of M sexual abuse survivors

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Wednesday, lawmakers introduced legislation aimed at helping survivors.

Automotive

UAW strike anniversary: Reflecting on a challenging year

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Wednesday, September 16 marks one year since upwards of 50,000 UAW workers went on strike nationwide against General Motors.

Crime

Mom asks for help finding ex-fiancé wanted in killing of young Flint couple

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
48-year-old Michael Mayfield is a person of interest in the double homicide of his ex-fiancée’s daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend. He remains on the run from police.

Home

Bay City Schools Board of Education approve staff layoffs.

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Some positions are gone permanently due to declining enrollment.