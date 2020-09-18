U of M, MSU athletic departments reporting dozens of positive COVID-19 cases

EAST LANSING/ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - Just two days after the Big Ten decides to play ball, COVID-10 tests have come back for Michigan State student athletes and 12% of those tested have come back positive.

That’s 45 out of 376 tests.

Another 24 staff members were also tested, with 1 testing positive. Those who tested positive remain in isolation and will not return to workouts or practice until cleared by a doctor and further testing.

The University of Michigan, also releasing it’s latest round of student-athlete testing.

Out of more than 1,100 tests conducted over the last week, 3 students and 4 staff members test positive.

All positive cases between both schools are for their entire athletic departments.

