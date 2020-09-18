Advertisement

U of M, MSU athletic departments reporting dozens of positive COVID-19 cases

By Mark Bullion
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
That’s 45 out of 376 tests.

Another 24 staff members were also tested, with 1 testing positive. Those who tested positive remain in isolation and will not return to workouts or practice until cleared by a doctor and further testing.

The University of Michigan, also releasing it’s latest round of student-athlete testing.

Out of more than 1,100 tests conducted over the last week, 3 students and 4 staff members test positive.

All positive cases between both schools are for their entire athletic departments.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

