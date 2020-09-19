Advertisement

2 people killed after plane crashes in western Michigan

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Two people have died after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in western Michigan.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office responded around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to an area near Ottawa Executive Airport in Zeeland Township.

Local authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

