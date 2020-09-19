2 people killed after plane crashes in western Michigan

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Two people have died after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in western Michigan.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office responded around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to an area near Ottawa Executive Airport in Zeeland Township.

Local authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

