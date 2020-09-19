Frost Advisory in effect

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lows last night dipped as low as 22 degrees for the northern part of the ABC12 viewing area. Certainly not very summer-like as we round out the final weekend of the summer season. Flint established a new record low temperatures of 30 degrees which shattered the previous record of 33 degrees set back in 1929. Tonight we have more Frost Advisories in effect. Temperatures will fall into the middle 30s for the most part with a few areas falling down into the lower 30s. If you protect those sensitive plants, they’ll last awhile longer, temperatures rebound big time over the next one to two weeks.

We’ll notice that rebound starting Sunday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s with sunshine. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10 mph into the afternoon. Monday we crack the 70s! Skies will be bright with sunshine yet again. However, more smoke enters the pictures from western wildfires. Tuesday is the first day of fall and we will ring it in with upper 70s! Skies will be as sunny as they can be through the thick layer of smoke.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.