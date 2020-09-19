Frosty start to the weekend but a warm up is on the way

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan saw the coldest night of the season so far as temperatures dipped well into the 30s across the area last night. In fact, Flint broke the record low of 33 degrees that was set back in 1929. Frost and freeze concerns will remain there through the morning but temperatures should rise out of the 30s shortly after sunrise. After this chilly start, we’ll see a lot of sunshine once again across the area and that’ll lead to high temperatures being a degree or two warmer than yesterday in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Still though, this will be well below normal for this time of year (average high today is 71 degrees).

Some patchy frost will be possible overnight tonight but low temperatures will be a little warmer so we are not expecting as much as last night. Through the day on Sunday, we’ll see tons of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. It sounds like a perfect weekend to check out some of the cider mills or apple orchards as we round out the last few official days of summer.

The extended forecast is characterized by very quiet weather conditions and a warming trend that will eventually put our highs back above normal. On Monday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. More sunshine for Tuesday with temperatures in the middle 70s. It does appear our warmest day will be on Wednesday with just a few clouds and upper 70s for daytime highs. It is possible temperatures cool slightly for the end of the week and our only chance for rain is on Thursday but that is far from being a guarantee.

