No BLM street mural in St. Joseph; students unhappy

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) - Officials in a southwestern Michigan city have turned down a request to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on a street near a high school.

Commissioners in St. Joseph said they’re willing to work with students on other ways to promote the message.

Supporters said a Black Lives Matter mural would send a welcoming message next door to Benton Harbor, which is 85% Black. Critics say it might lead to violence and cause traffic issues.

Mayor Mike Garey says allowing the mural could force the city to honor other unrelated requests. Many students say St. Joseph officials shouldn’t be afraid of upsetting people for a good cause.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

