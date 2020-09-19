“She was loved everywhere:” Candlelight vigil honors Flint double homicide victim Tasheona Jones

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (09/18/2020)- Family and friends, remembering Tasheona Jones and her boyfriend Brandon Williams.

The Flint couple was gunned down Sunday and Friday morning, the person believed to be responsible faced a judge.

Tasheona Jones' grandmother, hugging her daughter as she led their Clement Street neighborhood in prayer Friday during a candlelight vigil.

A fitting send-off for the 25-year-old who brought so much to so many, lived her faith and achieved well beyond her years. Her mother, mourning a daughter and a best friend.

“She was loved everywhere,” related Teffany Jones, Tasheona’s mother. “She was just three credits shy of earning her master’s at Indiana State. They just granted her her master’s. So, my baby did get her master’s.”

“I am so proud of her,” echoed her grandmother, Dorothy. “That was my Tash.”

Tasheona’s accused killer—her mother’s ex fiancée, 48-year-old Michael Mayfield--appeared via video in Flint District Court Friday morning. Mayfield is now formally charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed robbery and seven weapons charges.

The judge also denied bond, meaning Mayfield will stay put behind bars in the Genesee County Jail, where he was booked Wednesday after days on the run from law enforcement.

“There’s no reason or no, oh, there’s more to the story,” explained Teffany. “Nothing. They didn’t deserve it at all.”

Jones' mom found out Mayfield had been charged and denied bond when this reporter told her moments before.

“The pain has eased a little just by knowing he was caught,” said Jones. “He thought he’s going to outsmart the police to get away and he didn’t.”

As dozens gathered in Teffany’s driveway Friday, no amount of support could soften her grief. Yet, as balloons and lanterns dotted the horizon, the display became a poignant reminder of her daughter’s spirit: carried by her faith in a higher power and unconstrained by gravity.

“We know that she’s okay,” related Dorothy. “We know where she is. It hurts because we’re going to miss her… She always used to say, be strong, granny. That’s me. I’m going to be strong for her.”

If convicted of the murder charges, Mayfield could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

