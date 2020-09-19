Statements on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The impact of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, evident Friday evening in the constant stream of statements about the unforgettable legacy she leaves behind. The following are just some of those statements from Michigan leaders, former presidents and more...

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer: “I am truly heartbroken at the news of Justice Ginsburg’s passing. Her intellect, her razor sharp wit, and her lifetime of service to our nation made her an inspiration to millions of Americans. I know there are a lot of women who are feeling worried right now about what this means for the future of our country. One thing I learned watching Justice Ginsburg’s fearless battles with cancer and injustice is that you never give up, and you never stop fighting for the values we hold dear as Americans. The best way to honor Justice Ginsburg’s memory is by making our voices heard at the ballot box this November. Register to vote, request an absentee ballot, and return it quickly. Let us turn our grief into action, let us choose hope over fear, and let us find the strength to build a stronger America for everyone.”

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow: "Tonight we have lost an incredible voice for justice. As a lawyer and professor, Justice Ginsburg broke barriers for women. As a Justice of the Supreme Court, she helped build a better nation for all Americans. Justice Ginsburg spent her lifetime working to protect our people and our democracy. We must honor her legacy by continuing her fight. “My heart goes out to Justice Ginsburg’s family and friends. She truly was a national treasure.”

Congressman Dan Kildee: “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing is a profound loss for our country. Justice Ginsberg was a trailblazer who dedicated her life to the pursuit of equality and justice for all. As an attorney, she brought a series of successful cases to the Supreme Court that helped to establish constitutional protections against sex discrimination. Later, as the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg’s voice was one of great moral clarity and purpose. Throughout her decades on the bench, Justice Ginsburg was a champion of women’s rights, gay rights and human rights. Her court opinions were always rooted in the belief that every American should be treated equally under the law. The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. That isn’t just my opinion—those are words of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016, when he blocked President Obama’s Supreme Court appointment in an election year. Pushing to fill Justice Ginsburg’s vacancy before the November election would be hypocritical and politicize the nation’s highest court."

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox: “Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a trailblazer and a fighter for women’s rights. While I did not always agree with her politics, I appreciate all that she accomplished during her distinguished career and the service she rendered to our nation. Her family and friends will be in my prayers during the days ahead.”

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich: “We collectively mourn the loss of one of our brightest stars. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had a once-in-a-generation kind of wit, courage and capacity for compassion. Our county has lost a giant. May we be guided by her legacy and motivated by all she did to make America a more perfect nation.”

Former President Jimmy Carter: “Rosalynn and I are saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career. I was proud to have appointed her to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980. We join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman. We will keep her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Former President George W. Bush: “Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family.”

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP: “The NAACP family is devastated by the passing tonight of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was an incredibly accomplished civil rights lawyer who devoted her entire legal career to the pursuit of equal justice and eliminating discrimination of all types. When President Bill Clinton nominated her to the Supreme Court, he called her the “Thurgood Marshall of gender equality law. Justice Ginsburg’s 27-year tenure on the Supreme Court was marked by a passion for justice and the rule of the law. Her long, remarkable record includes her legendary opinions involving disability rights in Olmstead v. LC, and gender equality in the military, United States v. Virginia. She was also known for her powerful dissents, many of which she delivered from the bench. These include dissents in the voting rights decision of Shelby County v. Holder, the gender equity case of Ledbetter v. Goodyear Tire Company Co., and the affirmative action case of Ricci v. Stefano. Our nation has lost its north star for justice tonight. As we move forward in the weeks and months ahead, we must honor Justice Ginsburg’s memory and extraordinary contributions and remember that the Supreme Court is the ultimate guardian of all of our civil rights and liberties.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Friday, September 18, 2020 to honor the life and service of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

