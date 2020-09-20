Clare County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating missing 75-year-old man

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 75-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office said that the man, Patrick Michael Metro, was last heard from by family on Thursday, September 17.

He is 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has gray hair and a gray goatee.

Deputies said he is believed to be driving a silver 2015 Ford Focus with Michigan registration 8MJE63.

Anyone who sees him is urged to contact the Clare County Sheriff’s Department at 989-539-7166.

