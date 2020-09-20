Advertisement

Clare County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating missing 75-year-old man

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 75-year-old man.
Pictured is Patrick Michael Metro. The Clare County Sheriff's Office said he is missing.
Pictured is Patrick Michael Metro. The Clare County Sheriff's Office said he is missing.(Clare County Sheriff's Office)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 75-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office said that the man, Patrick Michael Metro, was last heard from by family on Thursday, September 17.

He is 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has gray hair and a gray goatee.

Deputies said he is believed to be driving a silver 2015 Ford Focus with Michigan registration 8MJE63.

Anyone who sees him is urged to contact the Clare County Sheriff’s Department at 989-539-7166.

