First-responders on scene of potential drowning in Shiawassee Co.

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) (09/20/2020)-First-responders are on the scene of a potential drowning in Shiawassee County, according to Michigan State Police.

The area surrounding Campgrounds-R-Us on South Ruess Road outside of Owosso remains an active scene as of 5:00 Sunday evening.

The potential victim, police say, is believed to be a 21-year-old man.

State Police Regional Dispatch tells ABC 12 he was swimming with friends in the campground’s lake--which they believe to be a converted gravel pit--when he went under water around 3:45 Sunday afternoon and never resurfaced.

They believe the water is approximately 20 to 30 feet deep and are sending in a state police dive team to assist divers and first-responders already on scene.

At this point, police say the effort has most likely become a recovery mission.

