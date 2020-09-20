Police: Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash in Flint on Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police said a motorcyclist was killed in a traffic crash in Flint Friday evening.

According to police, the crash happened when a motorcycle was traveling from southbound I-475 to westbound I-69 and it lost control. This caused the motorcycle and rider to slide across all three lanes of west I-69.

Police said the motorcycle rider, Joshua Charles Jahn, was hit by a passing vehicle while he was sliding across the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene and next of kin was on scene and notified.

Investigators are not sure what led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information, contact Det. R. Matteson at 810-237-6817.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.