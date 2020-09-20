Advertisement

Police: Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash in Flint on Friday

Flint police said a 37-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Flint Friday evening.
(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police said a motorcyclist was killed in a traffic crash in Flint Friday evening.

According to police, the crash happened when a motorcycle was traveling from southbound I-475 to westbound I-69 and it lost control. This caused the motorcycle and rider to slide across all three lanes of west I-69.

Police said the motorcycle rider, Joshua Charles Jahn, was hit by a passing vehicle while he was sliding across the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene and next of kin was on scene and notified.

Investigators are not sure what led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information, contact Det. R. Matteson at 810-237-6817.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Woman accused of setting Lansing fire that killed 3

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a woman accused of setting a fire that killed her boyfriend’s mother and two boys sent a threatening text message just before the blaze in Lansing.

News

What’s next for the Supreme Court?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's tenure has framed some of the court’s most consequential decisions in decades. Her successor will influence the court’s course for decades to come.

News

Wildfire Smoke Arrives Back In Michigan Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
Smoky skies.

State

No BLM street mural in St. Joseph; students unhappy

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in a southwestern Michigan city have turned down a request to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on a street near a high school.

Latest News

State

2 people killed after plane crashes in western Michigan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people have died after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in western Michigan.

News

Candlelight vigil honors Flint double homicide victims

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT

News

“She was loved everywhere:” Candlelight vigil honors Flint double homicide victim Tasheona Jones

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Family and friends, remembering Tasheona Jones and her boyfriend Brandon Williams. The Flint couple was gunned down Sunday and Friday morning, the person believed to be responsible faced a judge.

Local

Statements on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Friday, September 18, 2020 to honor the life and service of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Judge rules absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2, received two weeks after election will count in Nov. election

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
There’s been a major shakeup in how absentee ballots will be processed for the November election. Ballots postmarked by November 2nd and received within two weeks of the election will be counted, a Michigan judge ruled Friday.

Coronavirus

State mandate requires schools quarantine for secondary symptoms too

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70 students because they had or were exposed to someone with a primary or secondary symptom.