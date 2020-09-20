Search for missing 87-year-old Saginaw man stretches into fourth day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (09/20/2020)-The search continues for a missing person in the Saginaw-area.

This man, Karl Marker, was last seen around 8:00 Thursday morning. The 87-year-old was heading to the Fashion Square Mall area and was only supposed to be gone for an hour.

His family says he suffers from dementia.

He was last seen driving his 2011 GMC Savannah conversion van--which is tan or silver in color--bearing the license plate AUY 500.

Marker has been missing for more than 72 hours. If you spot Marker or his van, call police or 911.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.