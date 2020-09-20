Sen. Kamala Harris to campaign in Mid-Michigan Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Democratic nominee for vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris, is scheduled to campaign in Michigan on Tuesday with one stop in Mid-Michigan, the Biden campaign announced.

The announcement came Sunday and it said that Harris will be visiting Flint and Detroit on Tuesday.

No other information was released about the trip.

