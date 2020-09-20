Warm-up begins with tons of sunshine in the forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The last few days of summer have felt nothing like summer across Mid-Michigan as temperatures have been well below normal with even record low values on Saturday. Now that we are wrapping up the weekend and looking into next week, our weather is going to warm back up as highs will go above average for most of the week.

As we round out the final weekend of summer, we’ll start with some patchy frost across the area but it shouldn’t be as widespread as yesterday. We will see tons of sunshine after the sun comes up a little after 7:20 a.m. this morning. Highs today will be a bit warmer than on Saturday as we will see temperatures in the middle to upper 60s this afternoon. A beautiful fall-like day!

Going into this week, a quiet weather pattern will continue but we will see moderating temperatures throughout most of the week. On Monday, we’ll see sunny skies and highs near 70 degrees. Tuesday is the official first day of fall but temperatures will be on the warm-side with highs in the middle 70s. Even warmer on Wednesday with a few clouds and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A weak cold front will slide through Thursday and that may spark off a shower or two but this rain chance is pretty low. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Looking ahead to the end of the week and next weekend, it looks like we will warmer temperatures with quiet weather continuing and we may be making a run at 80 next weekend.

