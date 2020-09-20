Advertisement

Wildfire Smoke Arrives Back In Michigan Monday

Hazy skies return
Smoke
Smoke(Gray)
By Brad Sugden
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Smoke from western wildfires was pushed down to the south last Thursday. That was thanks to a cold front dropping down from Canada, bringing us the clearer air. Through the weekend we have enjoyed sunshine, blue skies, and very cold temperatures because of this weather pattern.

Unfortunately, we are set to turn the winds around to the southwest and warm those daytime highs up. As we do so, smoke from western wildfires will be allowed to fill our skies once more. This will start on Monday as winds turn direction from the southeast to the southwest. Upper level winds carrying the smoke will shift as well.

Smoke will mostly be in the upper the levels of the atmosphere which will cause hazy sunshine. Of course, we’ll also see those bright red sunrises and sunsets until it clears out as well. The good news is that the smoke will largely be higher up in the atmosphere, no affecting air quality at the surface.

By the middle of the week the smoke will start to thin out, but not be completely gone for some time.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

No BLM street mural in St. Joseph; students unhappy

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in a southwestern Michigan city have turned down a request to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on a street near a high school.

State

2 people killed after plane crashes in western Michigan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people have died after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in western Michigan.

News

Candlelight vigil honors Flint double homicide victims

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

“She was loved everywhere:” Candlelight vigil honors Flint double homicide victim Tasheona Jones

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Family and friends, remembering Tasheona Jones and her boyfriend Brandon Williams. The Flint couple was gunned down Sunday and Friday morning, the person believed to be responsible faced a judge.

Latest News

News

Judge rules absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2, received two weeks after election will count in Nov. election

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
There’s been a major shakeup in how absentee ballots will be processed for the November election. Ballots postmarked by November 2nd and received within two weeks of the election will be counted, a Michigan judge ruled Friday.

Coronavirus

State mandate requires schools quarantine for secondary symptoms too

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70 students because they had or were exposed to someone with a primary or secondary symptom.

Crime

Bond denied for man charged with Flint double murder

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
48-year-old Michael Mayfield is facing 11 felony charges. Two of them carry a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

News

Saginaw restaurants, business leaders react to dire predictions for US restaurant industry

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
A study released Tuesday by the National Restaurant Association drew dire conclusions regarding the state of the US restaurant industry.

Community

Custodians needed ahead of Grand Blanc’s return to classrooms

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The district needs at least 5 to 10 more custodians to help keep students and their teachers healthy and safe this school year.

News

SVSU students protest university’s response after man appears on campus spewing hate speech

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
An unwelcome visitor. Exactly one week ago, a tense scene unfolded on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University.Video shared with us shows a swarm of students surrounding a man they say was spewing hate speech. Many students now are unhappy with the school’s response to it all.