Wildfire Smoke Arrives Back In Michigan Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Smoke from western wildfires was pushed down to the south last Thursday. That was thanks to a cold front dropping down from Canada, bringing us the clearer air. Through the weekend we have enjoyed sunshine, blue skies, and very cold temperatures because of this weather pattern.

Unfortunately, we are set to turn the winds around to the southwest and warm those daytime highs up. As we do so, smoke from western wildfires will be allowed to fill our skies once more. This will start on Monday as winds turn direction from the southeast to the southwest. Upper level winds carrying the smoke will shift as well.

Smoke will mostly be in the upper the levels of the atmosphere which will cause hazy sunshine. Of course, we’ll also see those bright red sunrises and sunsets until it clears out as well. The good news is that the smoke will largely be higher up in the atmosphere, no affecting air quality at the surface.

By the middle of the week the smoke will start to thin out, but not be completely gone for some time.

