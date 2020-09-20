Advertisement

Woman accused of setting Lansing fire that killed 3

Fire
Fire(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Police say a woman accused of setting a fire that killed her boyfriend’s mother and two boys sent a threatening text message just before the blaze in Lansing.

Abbieana Williams is charged with murder and arson in the Sept. 3 deaths of Melissa Westen and two grandchildren, ages 8 and 4. Police say Williams told others that she was mad at her boyfriend because she suspected he was cheating on her. Police say Williams sent her boyfriend a text that said, “I hope your mom likes being burned alive.”

Williams' mother says her daughter isn’t violent. Williams wants to take a lie detector test.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Local

Police: Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash in Flint on Friday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Flint police said a 37-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Flint Friday evening.

News

What’s next for the Supreme Court?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's tenure has framed some of the court’s most consequential decisions in decades. Her successor will influence the court’s course for decades to come.

News

Wildfire Smoke Arrives Back In Michigan Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
Smoky skies.

State

No BLM street mural in St. Joseph; students unhappy

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in a southwestern Michigan city have turned down a request to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on a street near a high school.

Latest News

State

2 people killed after plane crashes in western Michigan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people have died after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in western Michigan.

News

Candlelight vigil honors Flint double homicide victims

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT

News

“She was loved everywhere:” Candlelight vigil honors Flint double homicide victim Tasheona Jones

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Family and friends, remembering Tasheona Jones and her boyfriend Brandon Williams. The Flint couple was gunned down Sunday and Friday morning, the person believed to be responsible faced a judge.

News

Judge rules absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2, received two weeks after election will count in Nov. election

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
There’s been a major shakeup in how absentee ballots will be processed for the November election. Ballots postmarked by November 2nd and received within two weeks of the election will be counted, a Michigan judge ruled Friday.

Coronavirus

State mandate requires schools quarantine for secondary symptoms too

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70 students because they had or were exposed to someone with a primary or secondary symptom.

Crime

Bond denied for man charged with Flint double murder

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
48-year-old Michael Mayfield is facing 11 felony charges. Two of them carry a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.