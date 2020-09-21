Advertisement

2 adults, 1 teen accused in prison drug smuggling plot

Opioids in Michigan.
Opioids in Michigan.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDWATER, Mich. (AP) - Police say two adults and a juvenile have been taken into custody for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a southern Michigan prison.

Michigan State Police say the alleged plot at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater was discovered on Saturday.

A 33-year-old Adrian woman, her 15-year-old daughter and a 20-year-old man, also from Adrian, were arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

The teen has been turned over to a family member and Child Protective Services was contacted. No names have been released.

The case will be turned over to the Branch County prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CMU to begin surveillance COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic students, staff

Updated: moments ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Central Michigan University has announced plans to begin surveillance COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic students, faculty and staff and are looking for volunteers.

Local

Clare County Sheriff’s Department finds missing 75-year-old man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 75-year-old man.

News

Police: Flint man drowned after jumping off paddle boat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
He was on the boat with his girlfriend when they had trouble navigating, so he jumped in to steer the paddleboat from the water.

Local

Large fire at Pierce Park Golf Course in Flint

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A call for a structure fire came into Genesee Co. 911 at 5:23 a.m.

Latest News

News

Family of missing Saginaw man issues urgent plea to public

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Family of missing Saginaw man issues urgent plea to public on day four of search

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
As the search for a missing Saginaw man stretches into its fourth day, an urgent plea from the family of 87-year-old Karl Marker.

News

First-responders on scene of potential drowning in Shiawassee Co.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
First-responders are on the scene of a potential drowning in Shiawassee County, according to Michigan State Police.

News

Search for missing 87-year-old Saginaw man stretches into fourth day

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
This man, Karl Marker, was last seen around 8:00 Thursday morning. His family says he suffers from dementia.

Politics

Sen. Kamala Harris to campaign in Mid-Michigan Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Democratic nominee for vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris, is scheduled to campaign in Michigan on Tuesday with one stop in Mid-Michigan, the Biden campaign announced.

Local

Police: Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash in Flint on Friday

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:28 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Flint police said a 37-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Flint Friday evening.