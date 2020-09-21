2 adults, 1 teen accused in prison drug smuggling plot

COLDWATER, Mich. (AP) - Police say two adults and a juvenile have been taken into custody for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a southern Michigan prison.

Michigan State Police say the alleged plot at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater was discovered on Saturday.

A 33-year-old Adrian woman, her 15-year-old daughter and a 20-year-old man, also from Adrian, were arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

The teen has been turned over to a family member and Child Protective Services was contacted. No names have been released.

The case will be turned over to the Branch County prosecutor’s office.

