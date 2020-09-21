3 Michigan bars lose their liquor licenses temporarily over coronavirus violations

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three bars in West Michigan lost their liquor licenses temporarily after they allegedly failed to enforce coronavirus mandates.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission says the establishments failed to require six feet of social distancing inside, failed to require face coverings for people not seated in a dining area and allowed patrons to congregate against orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Odyssey Entertainment in Muskegon Heights lost its license to sell alcohol from Aug. 26 to Sept. 17 and agreed to pay a $750 for its violations, according to state regulators.

The Wright Tavern in northern Ottawa County and the Flamingo Lounge in Grand Rapids had their liquor licenses suspended and they are awaiting hearings with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to determine what penalties they will face.

State liquor agents continue making sure bars are enforcing statewide and local health department coronavirus mandates around Michigan. Bars and taverns risk losing their liquor licenses temporarily or permanently if they don’t comply with COVID-19 safety measures.

The public can report possible violations of Michigan coronavirus orders in bars and taverns with this online form.

