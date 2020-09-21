Advertisement

3 Michigan bars lose their liquor licenses temporarily over coronavirus violations

(KVLY)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three bars in West Michigan lost their liquor licenses temporarily after they allegedly failed to enforce coronavirus mandates.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission says the establishments failed to require six feet of social distancing inside, failed to require face coverings for people not seated in a dining area and allowed patrons to congregate against orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Odyssey Entertainment in Muskegon Heights lost its license to sell alcohol from Aug. 26 to Sept. 17 and agreed to pay a $750 for its violations, according to state regulators.

The Wright Tavern in northern Ottawa County and the Flamingo Lounge in Grand Rapids had their liquor licenses suspended and they are awaiting hearings with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to determine what penalties they will face.

State liquor agents continue making sure bars are enforcing statewide and local health department coronavirus mandates around Michigan. Bars and taverns risk losing their liquor licenses temporarily or permanently if they don’t comply with COVID-19 safety measures.

The public can report possible violations of Michigan coronavirus orders in bars and taverns with this online form.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

North American International Auto Show moves to fall beginning in 2021

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The 2021 auto show will run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 9 at the TCF Center in Detroit.

State

Michigan reopening more options for bottle returns statewide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
All grocery stores, supermarkets, gas stations and convenience stores with bottle return machines must accept containers again.

News

Driver charged for deadly hit-and-run on Ballenger Highway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Flint man is facing three charges for the hit-and-run death of a Nation of Islam leader who was hit on Ballenger Highway while passing out literature.

News

State office building in Lansing renamed for Michigan civil rights icons

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II took part in a ceremony Monday unveiling signs for the Elliott-Larsen State Office Building.

Latest News

News

Stretch of M-15 in Bay City dedicated to fallen soldier Michael Cathcart

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Sgt. First Class Michael Cathcart was 31 when he died in November 2014 during a combat operation in Afghanistan.

News

Bay City roadway dedicated to memory of fallen soldier

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

CMU to begin surveillance COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic students, staff

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Central Michigan University has announced plans to begin surveillance COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic students, faculty and staff and are looking for volunteers.

State

2 adults, 1 teen accused in prison drug smuggling plot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan State Police say the alleged plot at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater was discovered on Saturday.

State

State officials want feedback from people on opioid crisis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two online meetings are planned this week downstate, but meetings for other parts of the state are planned for later this year.

Local

Clare County Sheriff’s Department finds missing 75-year-old man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 75-year-old man.