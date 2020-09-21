Boy missing after being swept from northern Michigan pier

FRANKFORT, Mich. - A sheriff says a child is missing in northern Michigan waters and two others are safe after a wave swept them off a pier.

Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle the children were walking on the pier with their grandmother when a wave washed them off just before 1 p.m. Monday.

He says the grandmother jumped in and rescued one child and another was able to climb out of the surf. Schendel says searchers don’t believe they will find the boy alive.

