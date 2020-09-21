Advertisement

CMU to begin surveillance COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic students, staff

Central Michigan University has announced plans to begin surveillance COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic students, faculty and staff and are looking for volunteers.
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University has announced plans to begin surveillance COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic students, faculty and staff and are looking for volunteers.

Back in August, CMU’s COVID-19 case count grew rapidly after in-person classes began on campus but recently, new cases have dropped significantly.

During the last week of August, the university reported more than 60 new cases of COVID-19 but last week, only 9 new cases.

“This is week six after bringing our students back to campus," said George Kikano, the vice president for CMU’s health affairs. "We were the first higher ed university to bring back students that early. We are into week six and we have done very well.”

Kikano attributes the drop in new cases to steps the students and university as a whole have taken.

Even with the drop in new cases, beginning Tuesday, CMU plans to beef up its testing procedures by doing pooled testing of asymptomatic people.

“What that means basically is taking a snapshot of how many individuals have the virus without having any symptoms," Kikano said. "This will allow us to get a baseline of where things are with our asymptomatic community but more importantly, look at the trend on a weekly basis.”

They will use the pooled testing model and it works by taking samples from multiple people and combining them before testing for the virus.

If the pooled sample comes back positive, each sample will then be tested separately to figure out who has the virus.

Kikano said the goal of this method is to find out how widespread asymptomatic cases can be.

“Asymptomatic in general, I mean as a country, as a state, as a community we should not be tested but as a CMU community, we are very concerned about keeping campus safe," he said. "So this is more of a proactive strategy to get, to get an idea of early indicators, what we are dealing with. If the numbers are going up or not.”

CMU has put out the call for student and staff volunteers. There are some requirements and more information can be found here.

CMU hopes to test around five percent of the campus beginning Tuesday and this type of testing will continue for at least four weeks.

