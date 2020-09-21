Details released for Kamala Harris visit to Flint and Detroit

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Biden-Harris campaign released more details about Sen. Kamala Harris' visit to Flint and Detroit on Tuesday.

The Democrat vice presidential nominee will spend part of the morning in Flint, touring small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign has not released information about where she is visiting or what time she will be in town.

Later in the day, Harris will travel south to Detroit for a roundtable “Shop Talk” discussion with Black men at 4:30 p.m. Details for that event, which is closed to the public, also have not been announced.

Harris will end her travels with a voter mobilization event at 6:15 p.m. to highlight National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday and the first day Michigan voters can cast ballots in the November general election on Thursday. That event also is closed to the public.

Both Detroit events will be livestreamed on the campaign website.

