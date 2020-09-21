Driver charged for deadly hit-and-run on Ballenger Highway

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three charges for the hit-and-run death of a Nation of Islam leader who was hit on Ballenger Highway while passing out literature.

Police say 37-year-old Ramon Sentell Bishop was arraigned on charges of manslaughter with a motor vehicle, failure stop at the scene of a crash when at fault causing death and tampering with evidence.

Investigators say Bishop was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed north on Ballenger Highway with another car around 3:25 p.m. Sept. 13 when he hit 64-year-old Roy Muhammed, who died Friday morning. The Flint Township Police Department arrested Bishop on Thursday.

He was arraigned in Genesee County District Court.

