Family of missing Saginaw man issues urgent plea to public on day four of search

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (09/20/2020)-As the search for a missing Saginaw man stretches into its fourth day, an urgent plea from the family of 87-year-old Karl Marker.

“We’re hoping that having more and more eyes out looking for grandpa and his van will help us find them and bring them home,” related Marker’s Granddaughter, Kimberly Flachs of the effort.

The Saginaw man left home in his GMC Savannah conversion van around 8:00 Thursday morning for Fashion Square Mall and what was expected to be an hour-long walk.

Sunday, Flachs reviews the few traces they’ve found after three days of an exhaustive search.

“He was last seen at 11:00 AM at the James Township Hall,” noted Flachs.

That puts him miles off-track and in the opposite direction. Marker has dementia and may be confused.

“We really think he could be anywhere in the state of Michigan,” said Flachs. “We want to let everyone know to just keep an eye out.”

Praying someone somewhere might have seen something. They’re using the hashtag #FindGrandpa to spread the word on social media. A missing persons notice towers over a street near Marker’s neighborhood and against their mailbox, a sign showing Karl where to go in case he turns down a familiar road.

The family turned to their search plans for the evening at the end of a Sunday interview. They’ve divided the surrounding area into grids, which they’ll search piece by piece.

“It’s been all hands on deck here,” explained Flachs. “All family members have been out canvassing the streets.”

Karl’s wife of 64-years celebrates her birthday tomorrow and their anniversary falls on the next day. His safe return, likely the only gift she wants.

“We want to find grandpa as soon as we can,” said Flachs.

Marker was last seen driving his 2011 GMC Savannah conversion van, either tan or silver in color with Michigan registration AUY500.

Anyone who sees a van matching that description or has any information on Karl Marker’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911.

