Advertisement

Family of missing Saginaw man issues urgent plea to public on day four of search

87-year-old Karl Marker missing since Thursday morning
87-year-old Karl Marker was last seen leaving his Saginaw home Thursday morning.
87-year-old Karl Marker was last seen leaving his Saginaw home Thursday morning.(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (09/20/2020)-As the search for a missing Saginaw man stretches into its fourth day, an urgent plea from the family of 87-year-old Karl Marker.

“We’re hoping that having more and more eyes out looking for grandpa and his van will help us find them and bring them home,” related Marker’s Granddaughter, Kimberly Flachs of the effort.

The Saginaw man left home in his GMC Savannah conversion van around 8:00 Thursday morning for Fashion Square Mall and what was expected to be an hour-long walk.

Sunday, Flachs reviews the few traces they’ve found after three days of an exhaustive search.

“He was last seen at 11:00 AM at the James Township Hall,” noted Flachs.

That puts him miles off-track and in the opposite direction. Marker has dementia and may be confused.

“We really think he could be anywhere in the state of Michigan,” said Flachs. “We want to let everyone know to just keep an eye out.”

Praying someone somewhere might have seen something. They’re using the hashtag #FindGrandpa to spread the word on social media. A missing persons notice towers over a street near Marker’s neighborhood and against their mailbox, a sign showing Karl where to go in case he turns down a familiar road.

The family turned to their search plans for the evening at the end of a Sunday interview. They’ve divided the surrounding area into grids, which they’ll search piece by piece.

“It’s been all hands on deck here,” explained Flachs. “All family members have been out canvassing the streets.”

Karl’s wife of 64-years celebrates her birthday tomorrow and their anniversary falls on the next day. His safe return, likely the only gift she wants.

“We want to find grandpa as soon as we can,” said Flachs.

Marker was last seen driving his 2011 GMC Savannah conversion van, either tan or silver in color with Michigan registration AUY500.

Anyone who sees a van matching that description or has any information on Karl Marker’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First-responders on scene of potential drowning in Shiawassee Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
First-responders are on the scene of a potential drowning in Shiawassee County, according to Michigan State Police.

News

Search for missing 87-year-old Saginaw man stretches into fourth day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
This man, Karl Marker, was last seen around 8:00 Thursday morning. His family says he suffers from dementia.

Politics

Sen. Kamala Harris to campaign in Mid-Michigan Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Democratic nominee for vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris, is scheduled to campaign in Michigan on Tuesday with one stop in Mid-Michigan, the Biden campaign announced.

Local

Clare County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating missing 75-year-old man

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 75-year-old man.

Latest News

Local

Police: Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash in Flint on Friday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Flint police said a 37-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Flint Friday evening.

State

Woman accused of setting Lansing fire that killed 3

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a woman accused of setting a fire that killed her boyfriend’s mother and two boys sent a threatening text message just before the blaze in Lansing.

News

What’s next for the Supreme Court?

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's tenure has framed some of the court’s most consequential decisions in decades. Her successor will influence the court’s course for decades to come.

News

Wildfire Smoke Arrives Back In Michigan Monday

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Smoky skies.

State

No BLM street mural in St. Joseph; students unhappy

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Officials in a southwestern Michigan city have turned down a request to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on a street near a high school.

State

2 people killed after plane crashes in western Michigan

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Two people have died after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in western Michigan.